SparksPay Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $15,834.41 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,334,256 coins and its circulating supply is 11,044,053 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

