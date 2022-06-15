Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $346,365.00

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $346,365.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.96 or 0.13367273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00425403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 109,113,190 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

