SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Boosted by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 68,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,825. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

