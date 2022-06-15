SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.82. Approximately 66,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 79,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 274,521 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.