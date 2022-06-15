SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.47

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 76766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $76,957,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

