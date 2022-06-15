SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 98,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,652,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,755,000 after buying an additional 2,205,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,522. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.