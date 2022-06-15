Splinterlands (SPS) Price Hits $0.35

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00407052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00062550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,838.84 or 1.66512697 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars.

