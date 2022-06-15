SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Invests $340,000 in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

NVTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NVTS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

