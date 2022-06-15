SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Takes $487,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. DocuSign makes up 1.4% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.14 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

