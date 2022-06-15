SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up to $20.29

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $21.26. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 7,482 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

