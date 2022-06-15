Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.