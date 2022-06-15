Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock opened at 10.81 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a one year low of 7.50 and a one year high of 16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is 12.34.
About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund
See Also
