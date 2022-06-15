Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock opened at 10.81 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a one year low of 7.50 and a one year high of 16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is 12.34.

Get Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund alerts:

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (Get Rating)

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.