SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.70) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. SSE has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

