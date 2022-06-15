Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 2.1%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €51.20 ($53.33) and last traded at €51.50 ($53.65). Approximately 23,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.60 ($54.79).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of €46.91 and a 200 day moving average of €54.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.