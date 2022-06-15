Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 2.1%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STMGet Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €51.20 ($53.33) and last traded at €51.50 ($53.65). Approximately 23,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.60 ($54.79).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €46.91 and a 200 day moving average of €54.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

About Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

