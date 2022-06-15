Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STLA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.83) to €18.50 ($19.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 136,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.