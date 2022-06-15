Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.41

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.41 and traded as low as $11.86. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 133,793 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $233.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $275,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

