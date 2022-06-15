Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.00

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 2111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,892,000 after acquiring an additional 159,183 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

