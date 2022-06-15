Stitch Fix (SFIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX):

6/13/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $7.00.

6/10/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Stitch Fix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,646. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

