StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. 51job has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
