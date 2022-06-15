StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. 51job has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 51job by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in 51job by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

