StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $497.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.61. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -45.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

