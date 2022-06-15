StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,563 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 104,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

