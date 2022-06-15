StockNews.com Lowers Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Sell

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LLNW. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

LLNW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 1,754,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,098. The company has a market cap of $339.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

