StockNews.com Lowers Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Hold

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 2,191,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

