Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 29,989 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,478 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,835,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

