Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $11.11 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

Shares of META stock opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.69 and its 200 day moving average is $245.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.36 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

