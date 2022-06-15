Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 67 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $292.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.30. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $289.68 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

