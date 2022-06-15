Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $395.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.