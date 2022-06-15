Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,244,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,716,000 after buying an additional 248,473 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,491,000 after buying an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,808,000 after purchasing an additional 280,912 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

