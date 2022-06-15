Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $321.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

