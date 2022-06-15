Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 2.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7,403.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 83,812 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

