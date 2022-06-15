Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $166.60

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.60 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.06), with a volume of 477587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.60 ($2.14).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KETL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 366 ($4.44).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

In other Strix Group news, insider Richard Sells purchased 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £19,985.88 ($24,257.65). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.50 ($30,230.00).

About Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

