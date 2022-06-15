Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.34

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €46.34 ($48.27) and last traded at €46.58 ($48.52), with a volume of 69286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €49.44 ($51.50).

Several research firms recently commented on SAX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($64.58) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($88.54) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($101.04) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

