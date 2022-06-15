Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Price Target Lowered to 112.00 at Societe Generale

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Societe Generale from 113.00 to 112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

