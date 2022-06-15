Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Up 65.2% in May

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,440,000 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the May 15th total of 19,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 137,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

