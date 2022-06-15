Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Update

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the May 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 983,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,193. The company has a market cap of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

