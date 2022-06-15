SuperRare (RARE) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.15 Million

SuperRare (RARE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a total market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,773.03 or 0.99979658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00110136 BTC.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

