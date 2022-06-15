SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SVFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 897,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,118. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. SVF Investment has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SVF Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

