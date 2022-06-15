Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.71

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 128413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Symrise from €106.00 ($110.42) to €107.00 ($111.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($140.63) to €130.00 ($135.42) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

