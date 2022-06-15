SYNC Network (SYNC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,123.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 35% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $926,432.94 and approximately $3,123.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00195719 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004604 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000454 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011003 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001322 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00412026 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,968,301 coins and its circulating supply is 124,557,928 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.