Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $10.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.99. 18,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,153. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

