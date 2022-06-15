TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.09

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.09 ($12.59) and last traded at €12.22 ($12.73), with a volume of 1355236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.75 ($13.28).

A number of analysts recently commented on TEG shares. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €27.10 ($28.23) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.42.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.