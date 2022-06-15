Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $15,397,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 265,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $88.02. 235,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,708,019. The company has a market cap of $456.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

