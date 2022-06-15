Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.15

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 281187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,788,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,376,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,198,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after buying an additional 360,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.