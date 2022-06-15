Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,568,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,685 shares during the period. Talos Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Talos Energy worth $93,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $55,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,919,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,360,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,733,606 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,078. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

TALO stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

