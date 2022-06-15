Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

NYSE:TPR traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,884. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after acquiring an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

