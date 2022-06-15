Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.81.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
NYSE:TGT opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a fifty-two week low of $141.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.
In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,283 shares of company stock worth $15,026,584 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
