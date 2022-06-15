Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Raised by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Target were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

NYSE TGT opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.92. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $141.29 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,283 shares of company stock worth $15,026,584 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

