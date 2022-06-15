TCG Crossover Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 853,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,000. Aerovate Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.7% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $10,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,400,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AVTE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Aerovate Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.