TCG Crossover Management LLC Takes $19.96 Million Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,905,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,960,000. CymaBay Therapeutics accounts for 9.3% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned about 8.55% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 51,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 16,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $162.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.09. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

