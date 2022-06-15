TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,601,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,828 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX accounts for 20.9% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 44.20% of TD SYNNEX worth $4,871,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,601 shares of company stock worth $2,767,306 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $93.49 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

